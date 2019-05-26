Spasovski opens futsal tournament in honor of fallen defenders

Skopje, 26 May 2019 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski opened the 17th Memorial Futsal Tournament held at Kriva Palanka Municipality’s Defenders 2001 sports center in honor of fallen police officers.

The memorial tournament pays tribute to fallen heroes, Minister Spasovski said, to remind everyone of what’s most valuable: human life.

“This should keep reminding us, as people and as a society, never to forget victims and our duty towards them,” Spasovski said in his speech cited in the press release.

Before opening the tournament, the release adds, Minister Spasovski laid flowers at the Monument to Defenders at Kriva Palanka police station on Sunday morning. mr/12:37