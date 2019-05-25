Spasovski: National security stable; EU’s Frontex soon at borders

Debar, 25 May 2019 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s peaceful, stable, and favorable security conditions are expected to continue, said Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski at an event marking Macedonian Police Day held in Debar.

According to Minister Spasovski, strengthening the police force helps towards better regional security ahead of the country’s accession to NATO and the upcoming start of EU membership talks.

“Simply put, European standards will be part of our lives,” Spasovski said, “and we expect that these investments into the Macedonian police through training and equipment will enhance the possibility of improving the country’s security, which would contribute to regional security, as well.”

Spasovski said the Ministry of Interior had had excellent collaboration with neighboring countries’ and EU members’ police forces.

“In general, there are many security challenges ahead, primarily terrorism, migration, transnational crime, organized crime, corruption. All this requires an integrated approach,” he said.

Spasovski confirmed that members of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also known as Frontex, will be patrolling North Macedonia’s borders.

“We approved of that agreement, and I expect that the European commissioner for home affairs and security will soon set a date to sign it so we can put it into force.”

The southern border, Spasovski said, has been managed since 2015 in collaboration with police from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia through bilateral agreements.

Following the Frontex agreement, Spasovski noted, Macedonian police forces will still cooperate with regional counterparts but also receive EU feedback on their work.

“We’ve shown we can be good partners in regional and global security and I expect this will continue,” Spasovski added.

The “Ministry of Interior for Citizens” event in Debar was held, Minister Spasovski said, to send a “strong message that the Macedonian police is the guardian of stability and security ready to protect citizens and Macedonia in every way.” mr/16:45