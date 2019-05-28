0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Slovenia backs North Macedonia’s bid for date in June

Slovenia is backing North Macedonia's bid to join the EU by requesting a date to start membership talks, Slovene Prime Minister Marjan Šarec said following his meeting with PM Zoran Zaev in an official visit to Ljubljana.

Magdalena Reed 28 May 2019 17:02
