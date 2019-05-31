ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

‘Skopje Kreativa 2019’ kicks off Friday

The eight edition of the Festival for Creative Industries 'Skopje Kreativa' is set to open Friday, 20:00h, at Kino Kultura. This year, the festival's motto is "Green Skopje", symbolising awareness for environmental protection.

Nevenka Nikolikj 31 May 2019 12:36

