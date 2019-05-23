0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Skopje hosts conference “Chapter 23: taking out or putting wind in our sails?”

The European Policy Institute and Helsinki Committee for Human Rights organise a conference themed "Chapter 23: taking out or putting wind in our sails?" which will held on Thursday in Skopje.

Silvana Kochovska 23 May 2019 9:29
Back to top button
Close