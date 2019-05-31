Siakam gives Leonard plenty of help as Raptors win Finals opener

Washington, 31 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – In their first ever NBA Finals game, the Toronto Raptors showed they can win without a vintage performance by Kawhi Leonard.

Pascal Siakam scored 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting Thursday night as the Raptors took early control and held off the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors with a 118-109 home victory.

“Just doing it for my dad,” said Siakam, whose father died in a car accident in 2014. “Going out there every single night to have a bigger purpose.”

Playing before a raucous, title-hungry crowd both inside and outside Scotiabank Arena in Downtown Toronto, the Raptors showed the Warriors that they are more than Leonard, who carried them to their first Finals appearance.

“Obviously, Pascal had a big offensive night,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “He played with really good composure. He got to his spots and got on balance.”

In addition to Siakam, Spanish centre Marc Gasol scored 20 points, Fred VanVleet added 15 off the bench and Danny Green snapped out of a shooting slump with three three-pointers and 11 points.

They helped pick up the slack for Leonard, who was averaging 31.2 points in the playoffs but only scored 23 on 5-of-14 shooting on Thursday night.

“Kawhi didn’t have his best game by his standards but other guys stepped up,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “Siakam had the playoff game of his life.”

Siakam made 11 straight shots at one point. The third-year forward from Cameroon scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the third quarter, helping his team fight off several surges by the Warriors.

“Whatever easy baskets I can get at the rim, I try to do that,” Siakam said. “It’s just taking whatever the defence gives me.”

“Siakam was brilliant,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He was hitting shots from everywhere.”

After Golden State pulled within three points early in the final period, Siakam hit a pair of shots to help rebuild the lead to 96-87 with 8:53 left. The Warriors got no closer than seven points thereafter.

Gasol scored 14 points in the first half, giving Toronto an early boost. He also played excellent defence, especially when double-teaming Warriors superstar Steph Curry on pick-and-rolls.

“Gasol, we left a couple times early in the game and didn’t rotate,” Kerr said. “He made some ‘dare’ shots.”

Curry made two three-pointers early but cooled off in the second quarter, when VanVleet shadowed the sharpshooter limiting him to 3-of-10 in the first half, when the Raptors took the lead for good.

Curry had averaged 35.8 points in Golden State’s last five games, all wins without superstar Kevin Durant, who remained sidelined with a calf strain. Curry scored 34 points on 8-of-18 shooting but never really caught fire – and didn’t have the help Leonard had.

Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors, who shot under 44 per cent and were dealt their first loss since May 6.

Centre DeMarcus Cousins returned from a six-week absence, due to a quadriceps injury, but scored just three points.

Game 2 is Sunday in Toronto, and the Warriors may have to make a decision to play Durant, who was averaging 34.2 points in the postseason before injuring his calf in the Western Conference semifinals.

“We have to stay solid,” Siakam said. “It’s a great team were playing against. They’re gonna make adjustments and we’ve gotta be ready for that.”