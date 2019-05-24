Shekerinska-Boshkovic: Balkan nations to move forward as NATO allies

Skopje, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – North Macedonia and Montenegro remain to be devoted partners and soon-to-be NATO allies, said Defense Ministers Radmila Shekerinska of North Macedonia and Predrag Boskovic of Montenegro after their meeting in Podgorica.

Thanking Montenegro for its prompt ratification of the accession protocol with NATO, Minister Shekerinska said that Balkans nations now live “in new times, in which neighbors, near and far, are our closest collaborators.”

Listing military projects North Macedonia and Montenegro had carried out together (Military Academy student exchanges, summer camps, drills, and various training courses), Shekerinska added that Montenegrin troops would also take part in the upcoming Resolute Strike military exercise to be held at Krivolak.

“This exercise will further develop our interoperability and prove that members of both armies work in full accordance with NATO standards,” Shekerinska said.

The Resolute Strike exercise will also include soldiers from the USA, Bulgaria, Albania, and Lithuania, which Shekerinska said sends a signal to the world that NATO allies cooperate at the highest level.

Minister Boskovic said Montenegrin cooperation with North Macedonia would continue to develop, adding he was looking forward to seeing our country soon become a full member of NATO.

Shekerinska and Boskovic also signed an Agreement on the Mutual Protection of Classified Information.

The meeting between the two defense ministers was held at the sidelines of the joint session of the governments of North Macedonia and Montenegro taking place in Podgorica. mr/14:05