Session on motion to strip Gruevski of MP seat to be scheduled after June 7

The next session to vote on the motion of stripping Nikola Gruevski of his MP seat, as well as to elect new ministers if nomination lists are finalised by the PM, could take place from June 7 onward, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi told reporters on Thursday.

Nevenka Nikolikj 30 May 2019 12:41
