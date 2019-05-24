Service held and flowers laid at St. Cyril tomb in Rome

Rome, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – The Macedonian Orthodox Church pontiff HB Stefan held a moleben service of supplication at the St. Clemente Basilica in Rome, Italy, as part of an annual visit to the tomb of St. Cyril.

Before the service, a government delegation led by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi laid flowers at the tomb of the founder of Slavic literacy.

Continuing a recent tradition, a Bulgarian delegation is also participating in the event, which will continue with a service in Rome’s St. Paul alla Regola church.

The celebration of the feast of Ss. Cyril and Methodius will end later this evening with a concert organized by the Ministry of Culture featuring performances by Vesna Ginovska Ilkova and Dino Imeri.