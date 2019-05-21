Serbia introduces life without parole for worst crimes

Belgrade, 21 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Serbia on Tuesday amended its penal code to introduce a life sentence without the possibility of parole for crimes such as rape and the murder of children, pregnant women and helpless people.

The Tijana Act was spearheaded by Igor Juric, whose daughter Tijana was kidnapped, raped and murdered in 2011. Juric secured the support of 160,000 people for his initiative and was present in the parliament during its passage.

The new law also allows a life sentence – but with a possibility of parole after at least 27 years served – for crimes such as genocide and other war crimes, political assassinations, organized crime, and endangering constitutional order and security.

Those crimes had previously been punishable by up to 40 years.

Serbia introduced the no-parole life sentence in spite of criticism from the outside and at home.

EU Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovic urged Belgrade earlier in May to reconsider the changes as European rules stipulate that a life sentence must include a possibility of release.

A Serbian Appeals court judge, Miodrag Majic, on Monday told the private N1 broadcaster that the new rules violate international conventions and European standards.

“Leaving someone without hope is considered inhumane punishment,” he said, adding that the legal community was not consulted in the drafting of the law.