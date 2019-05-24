Senate confirms Kate Marie Byrnes as new U.S. Ambassador

Skopje, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of Kate Marie Byrnes as the new U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia.

Byrnes, a career diplomat, was most recently Deputy Ambassador in Athens, Greece, after serving as US representative to OSCE in Vienna, Austria.

Previously, she held positions at the Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs; the office of the Under Secretary of State for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy; and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

She also served as Public Affairs Advisor at the U.S. Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium, from 2007-2010.

A resident of Sarasota, Florida, Byrnes holds a Bachelor of Science (Foreign Service) in International Relations and a Master’s degree in Policy Management, both from Georgetown University.

She replaces former U.S. Ambassador Jess Baily, who held the diplomatic post until Feb. 2019.