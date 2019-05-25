Sen. Risch: US Senate may ratify NATO accession protocol by June

Washington, 25 May 2019 (MIA) – US lawmakers may vote to approve North Macedonia as the 30th member of NATO as early as next month, Voice of America writes citing Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator James Risch.

“We need to have a hearing on it in the Foreign Relations Committee, and I have tentatively scheduled that for approximately two weeks from now,” Sen. Risch told VOA’s Macedonian Service.

“Then, as far as when it will be finalized, it goes to the Senate floor, and we would very much like to have that done in June, and we are cautiously optimistic that we can get that done in June.”

The article goes on to outline the remaining steps for North Macedonia to join NATO: After its accession protocol was signed by all member states in Brussels on Feb. 6, the process continues in the capital of each allied nation, where individual protocols are ratified according to national procedures.

North Macedonia’s full accession to the alliance, according to the article, would be a blow for Russia, which opposes NATO expansion.

Asked if the country’s NATO membership can reduce Russian political meddling within North Macedonia, Risch said: “I think the election itself, regarding accession, was a good, clear indication that they don’t want that Russian influence, that they don’t want that Russian propaganda.

“So, this taking of what would really be a final step into NATO is a final rejection of Russia and what it stands for and the kind of malign influence they bring.”

Risch also said he anticipates near-unanimous support for North Macedonia’s accession protocol when the bill arrives on the Senate floor, according to VOA. mr/12:08