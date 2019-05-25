Russia lifts ban on stone fruit imports from North Macedonia

Skopje, 25 May 2019 (MIA) – From Monday, local growers can start exporting cherries, plums, apricots, peaches, and nectarines to Russia, the Ministry of Agriculture said citing Russia’s Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision decision to lift its stone fruit import ban.

The import ban was lifted after phytosanitary checks in North Macedonia confirmed that peaches and nectarines were grown in areas free of the fungus Monilinia fructicola (Winter) Honey.

Each stone fruit shipment to Russia will include lab results showing the absence of the fungus, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

“The ban was imposed in Aug. 2018 after Monilinia fructicola (Winter) Honey was found in the Republic of North Macedonia,” the Ministry said, adding that Russian experts carried out thorough checks of the country’s phytosanitary system in April before deciding to lift the ban.

According to the Ministry’s press release, the Russian Federation is an important economic partner, with agriculture exports to Russia up 90 percent in 2019, mainly due to the increased export of apples.

Experts from North Macedonia and Russia will discuss further ways to strengthen economic cooperation and boost trade at the upcoming Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation in Trade, Economics, Science, and Technology session scheduled for September in North Macedonia, the release reads. mr/15:03