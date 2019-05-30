0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Roth: EU must keep North Macedonia promise

The European Union must keep its promise to the countries of the Western Balkans, says Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, regarding yesterday's assessment by the European Commission that North Macedonia and Albania have met the conditions for the start of EU accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 30 May 2019 9:24

