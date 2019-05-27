Religious calendars

27 May 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Martyr Isidore

In the reign of the Emperor Decius, this Isidore was taken by force by soldiers from the island of Chios. He had held the Christian faith from his youth, and had spent his life in fasting, prayer and good works. So when, in the army, he declared himself to be a Christian, the commander took him to task for it, and urged him to deny Christ and offer sacrifice to idols. The saint replied: `Even if you kill my body, you have no power over my soul. 1 have the true and living God, Jesus Christ, who lives in me and will be with me at my death; and I am in Him and shall remain in Him, and will not cease to confess His holy name while the spirit is in my body.’ The commander ordered that they first beat him with iron flails and then cut out his tongue. But, even without his tongue, Isidore was able to speak, and confessed the name of Christ by the Spirit of God. Meanwhile the punishment of God struck the commander, and he suddenly became mute. The mute commander finally gave the signal to behead Isidore. Isidore rejoiced at this sentence and, praising God went out to the scaffold, where his head was cut off in the year 251. His friend, Ammon, buried his body and, after that, himself suffered and received the wreath of martyrdom.

Catholic Calendar

St. Augustine of Canterbury

Augustine was consecrated bishop of the English and more missionaries arrived from Rome to help with the new task. Augustine had to be very careful because, although the English had embraced the new religion they still respected the old. Under the wise orders of Gregory the Great, Augustine aided the growth from the ancient traditions to the new life by consecrating pagan temples for Christian worship and turning pagan festivals into feast days of martyrs. Canterbury was built on the site of an ancient church. Augustine was more successful with the pagans than with the Christians. He found the ancient British Church, which had been driven into Cornwall and Wales, had strayed a little in its practices from Rome. He met with them several times to try to bring them back to the Roman Church but the old Church could not forgive their conquerors and chose isolation and bitterness over community and reconciliation. Augustine was only in England for eight years before he died in 605. His feast day is celebrated on May 26 in England and May 28 elsewhere. He is also known as Austin, a name that many locations have adopted.

Islamic Calendar

Time of iftar and suhur

In Skopje, iftar (breaking of the fast) today begins at 20:05h and suhur (the pre-dawn meal) starts at 02:54h.

Iftar and suhur in Prilep and Kumanovo start a minute earlier, 2 minutes earlier in Veles, 3 minutes in Stip, 4 minutes in Kocani, 5 minutes in Strumica and Valandovo and 6 minutes earlier in Delcevo.

Iftar and suhur start a minute later in Resen and Bitola, 2 minutes later in Tetovo, Gostivar and Kicevo, and 5 minutes later in Ohrid, Debar and Struga.