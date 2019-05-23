0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Prespa Agreement the highlight of my career, says Nimetz

American diplomat Matthew Nimetz, who had served as mediator in the Skopje-Athens name dispute for 25 years, has admitted that leading up to the signing of the 2018 Prespa Agreement he wasn't sure the whole process would be completed, having doubts even after it was signed.

Bisera Altiparmakova 23 May 2019 15:28
