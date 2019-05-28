Porsche offices searched in alleged bribery case 

Stuttgart, 28 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Authorities raided the offices of German carmaker Porsche and a local regulator on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged bribery and corruption.

Stuttgart prosecutors in a statement said that six people, including some in “leadership positions” at Porsche, were at risk of being charged with breach of trust.

The prosecutors alleged that an official of Stuttgart’s local financial authority passed confidential information during an audit to a tax consultant of Porsche and received “advantages” in return.

Authorities also suspect that a former member of Porsche’s workers’ council received unusually high compensation for their work. Six people are being investigated for possible “breach of trust” charges in relation to the payment. Prosecutors did not provide further details.

The tax offices of the consultant were also raided, along with private homes in nearby Karlsruhe and Pforzheim. Some 176 people, including tax officials and the state criminal authority, were involved in the raids.