Pochettino staying ‘positive’ about Kane for Champions League final

London, 27 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is remaining “positive” over Harry Kane‘s availability for Saturday’s Champions League final as the striker bids to return from injury.

Kane has been out since injuring his ankle in the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City in early April.

Spurs’ top scorer recently returned to training and faces a fitness race for the final against Liverpool in Madrid.

“Very positive, the situation with him,” Pochettino told a news conference on Monday.

“We have one week to see how he is progressing, we’ll see what happens.

“I cannot say if he’ll be 100 per cent fit or starting, or on the bench or out.”

Tottenham are hoping to win a first elite continental crown while Liverpool seek a sixth European Cup/Champions League title.