PM Zaev meets Montenegrin President Djukanovic, Speaker Brajovic

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski, met with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic and Parliament Speaker Ivan Brajovic in Podgorica late on Thursday.

23 May 2019
