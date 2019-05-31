0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Zaev hosts iftar dinner for holy month of Ramadan

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev hosted Thursday an iftar dinner to mark the holy month of Ramadan. The fast-breaking meal gathered MPs, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Grand Mufti of the Islamic Religious Community Sulejman Rexhepi, ministers, mayors, rectors of state universities, businessmen and representatives of civil society organizations. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 31 May 2019 11:41
