0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

PHI: 105 new measles cases, 27,000 people vaccinated

Hundred and five new measles cases were been registered in the country, bringing the total number to 1,625, said doctor Zharko Karadzhovski from the Public Health Institute (PHI) on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 23 May 2019 15:40
Back to top button
Close