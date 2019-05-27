0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Pendarovski-Toman: Czech support for EU and NATO integration

President Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with Czech ambassador Miroslav Toman, discussing the enhancement of bilateral relations, North Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration and regional developments.

Ivan Kolekjevski 27 May 2019 12:34

