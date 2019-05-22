Pendarovski-Sela: Reforms need to be implemented responsibly

Skopje, 21 May 2019 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski met with Alliance for Albanians party president Zijadin Sela and discussed North Macedonia’s strategic goals, according to the official press release.

President Pendarovski highlighted the need for responsibility in implementing reforms and urged all political stakeholders to unite and act in the country’s best interests so North Macedonia can make progress in its Euro-Atlantic integration, the release reads.

Sela congratulated Pendarovski on winning the presidency and wished him a successful term. mr/18:55