Pendarovski’s first moves in office

Related Articles
Life expectancy will drop if we don’t take global action, Bosilkov tells MIA
14 March 2019 19:28
PM Zaev meets Head of NATO Liaison Office Jankovic
2 November 2018 20:58
Wikipedia starts using Republic of North Macedonia name
15 February 2019 10:51
Galloway: London strongly supports Macedonia’s membership in NATO
5 February 2019 10:30
Hungary opposition criticizes Nikola Gruevski’s ‘special treatment’
19 November 2018 17:01
Hungarian police end investigation in Gruevski case
27 February 2019 18:32
Провери го и оваClose
-
Pendarovski signs promulgation of 4 system laws and energy law17 May 2019 18:03
-
President Pendarovski to meet Speaker Xhaferi20 May 2019 9:21
-
President, Parliament to enhance cooperation on reform agenda20 May 2019 12:04