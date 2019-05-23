0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski’s first moves in office

Appointing a new Intelligence Agency director, announcing an analysis of foreign policy, signing the decrees for promulgation of laws former president Ivanov refused to sign, as well as completing his team, are some of President Pendarovski's first moves in office.

Nevenka Nikolikj 23 May 2019 10:14
