Pendarovski: I expect Turkey’s confirms support by ratifying our NATO membership

Skopje, 26 May 2019 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski expects Turkey will continue supporting North Macedonia on its Euro-Atlantic path by ratifying the NATO membership protocol, according to the speech he gave at the iftar dinner organized by the Turkish Embassy.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop also attended the dinner, which was hosted by the International Balkan University.

According to the official press release, President Pendarovski said that Turkey had supported North Macedonia from its earliest days of independence on its European journey.

“We may have had some differences in opinion at times,” Pendarovski said, “but we’ve always managed to find solutions acceptable to both sides.

“That’s why, as President, I expect that our Turkish friends will confirm that support by ratifying North Macedonia’s accession protocol with NATO.”

“Because, by becoming Alliance members, not only are we bringing our military potential but also our values of coexistence and respect of diversity,” Pendarovski added.

His priority, the press release reads, is to contribute towards national reconciliation.

“My goal in our European state to promote values that bring people closer together, and not tear them apart,” Pendarovski said.

The President extended his Ramadan greetings to attendees by wishing the faithful a fast full of joy and wellbeing.

“Although only Muslims observe it, the holy month of Ramadan symbolizes many human values,” President Pendarovski said.

“Through solidarity towards the poor, Ramazan is a symbolic corrective of social inequality,” he added. “And through gathering everyone around the table, Ramazan reminds us of the importance of family and community as the foundations of every society.” mr/12:04