Pendarovski endorses 21 laws Ivanov refused to sign

Skopje, 21 May 2019 (MIA) – President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski signed decrees to endorse 21 laws that his predecessor, Gjorge Ivanov, refused to sign because of the country’s name change.

President Pendarovski approved, among others, Amendments to the Law on the Operational Technical Agency, the Law on the Central Population Register, and the Law on Financial Support of Investments.

According to the official press release, Pendarovski on Tuesday signed decrees to endorse:

– Amendments to the Law on the Operational Technical Agency;

– Amendments to the Law on One-Stop-Shop System and Keeping a Trade Register and a Register of Other Legal Entities;

– Amendments to the Law on Electronic Communications;

– Amendments to the Law on Selling and Leasing State-owned Business Buildings and Business Premises;

– Amendments to the Law on Value-Added Tax;

– Amendments to the Law on Road Traffic Safety;

– Amendments to the Law on Free Access to Public Information;

– The Law on the Central Population Register;

– Amendments to the Law on the Electoral Code;

– Amendments to the Law on Financial Support of Investments;

– Amendments to the Law on Sports;

– The Law on Internships;

– The Law on Services;

– The Law on the Ratification of the Agreement with Montenegro on Mutual Legal and Property Relations;

– The Law on Imposing Sanctions;

– The Law on Tobacco, Tobacco Products and Related Products;

– Amendments to the Law on Registering Cash Payments;

– Amendments to the Law on National Awards;

– Amendments to the Law on the Government;

– The Law on Electronic Management and Electronic Services, and

– Amendments to the Law on Public Debt. mr/16:46