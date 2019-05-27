0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski-Dimitrov: Substantial cooperation between President’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs necessary

President Stevo Pendarovski and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Monday and discussed overall situation in North Macedonia and in the region as well as future cooperation between President’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Silvana Kochovska 27 May 2019 16:42
