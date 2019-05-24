Pendarovski: Cyril and Methodius’ legacy binds us to build society of equal opportunities

Skopje, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski in his Ss. Cyril and Methodius Day message to the nation wrote that the legacy of the Slavic educators endures centuries later, encouraging equal opportunities for all.

“This great holiday devoted to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, whose work paved the way for Slavic nations towards literacy and spirituality, is the basis for the Macedonian linguistic, cultural, and spiritual existence as an equal nation in the Slavic family of nations,” President Pendarovski wrote.

Describing them as beacons of Slavic civilization and literacy and patrons of Europe, Pendarovski said that Cyril and Methodius won the right to use Old Slavonic in churches, proving there was no such thing as small and irrelevant languages.

Their vision and values have remained relevant for over ten centuries, Pendarovski added.

Greeting the nation on Ss. Cyril and Methodius day, the President also said their legacy “binds us to strive for equality and egalitarianism, and build a society with equal opportunities for everyone regardless of gender, faith, ethnicity or any other affiliation; a society that prioritizes education and culture as a right of all citizens.” mr/12:37