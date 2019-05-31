0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Pendarovski calls on institutions, stakeholders and opposition to support key strategic goals

President Stevo Pendarovski and Minister of Defense Radmila Shekjerinska on Friday held a working meeting at the Ministry of Defense to discuss key future steps the country has to take to be fully prepared for NATO membership.

Bisera Altiparmakova 31 May 2019 16:10
