Parliamentary committee to discuss stripping Gruevski of his mandate

The Parliamentary Committee on Rules of Procedure and Mandatory and Immunity Issues will be discussing a proposal to strip Nikola Gruevski of his mandate because of taking unexcused absence of over six months.

Magdalena Reed 23 May 2019 9:42
