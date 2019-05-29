0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Parliamentary committee endorses motion to strip Gruevski of MP seat

The Parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedures and Mandatory-Immunity Issues endorsed Wednesday the motion to strip Nikola Gruevski of his MP seat.

Ivan Kolekjevski 29 May 2019 12:20
