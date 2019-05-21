Parliament adopts set of social reform laws

Related Articles
Conference “Building a system of values and a security system: condition for NATO integration”
28 March 2019 9:50
Parliament to dismiss ministers Ahmedovski and Kjahil, elect new ones
26 December 2018 9:47
General Secretariat, FOSM sign memo of cooperation
19 April 2019 14:56
Two options mulled if voter turnout is low in 2019 presidential elections
18 April 2019 13:27
Whistleblower testifies in ‘Target-Fortress’ trial
14 March 2019 17:51
Prespa Agreement solves issues no one dared to touch: minister
1 February 2019 12:09
Провери го и оваClose
-
Israeli soldier, seven Palestinians killed in fresh Gaza fighting12 November 2018 9:36
-
Deskoska: Key differences on law on public prosecutor’s office remain18 April 2019 12:33
-
Osmani-Hahn: We expect EC report to confirm accession negotiations decision20 February 2019 14:15