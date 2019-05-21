0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesSocietyVideo statement

Parliament adopts set of social reform laws

The Parliament adopted Tuesday the set of social reform laws - law on social protection, law on child protection and law on social security of the elderly - which should completely transform the social system and bring social justice in the country.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 May 2019 16:36
