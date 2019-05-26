Paragliding championship begins in Krushevo

Krushevo, 26 May 2019 (MIA) – Krushevo is hosting its first International Spring Paragliding Cup, which will see some 100 participants taking off from Mechkin Kamen hill to compete over the following seven days.

Welcoming competitors at the local Adventure Tourism Info-Center, Krushevo Mayor Tome Hristoski opened the competition by saying the local government had applied to many projects that would help the town improve its infrastructure, making it more professional and safer.

Krushevo 2019 International Spring Paragliding Cup is part of a government-implemented local and regional competitiveness project funded by the EU through the World Bank.

The paragliding championship is the first of a series of competitions to take place in Krushevo through Sept. 2019.