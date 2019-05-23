Page: Very important for North Macedonia and Albania to start EU accession negotiations in June

Brussels, 23 May 2019 (MIA) – UK’s commitment to the Western Balkans is enduring, it will continue after we leave the EU, and indeed it will be reinforced, says Andrew Page, Head of Western Balkans Department at the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in an interview with European Western Balkans.

Page says the UK will be doubling the number of people working in the region in British embassies on security related issues, such as trafficking of drugs, fire-arms, people, immigration related crime and other joint security challenges.

“We will also step up our work with governments and civil society to help reduce corruption in the region and raise standards on rule of law. We will also be doubling the programme money we spend on the region,” says Page.

According to him, the UK, whether inside or outside the EU, will continue to support the Western Balkans countries in their efforts to join the European Union.

“We think that it is very important for North Macedonia and Albania that they get to the starting line and open EU accession negotiations. We were in favour of that when it came up last year in June, but it was deferred for a year, partly because of the French approach to this,” says Page.

He adds that the UK will continue to be a very important ally within the NATO alliance.

“We are delighted that the Prespa Agreement has been reached, for lots of reasons – one important reason is that it opens the way for NATO accession for North Macedonia. We are very much hoping that the ratification procedures might have been completed so that North Macedonia can join NATO by the time of the NATO Leaders Summit in London this December. We will do our part to make sure we ratify in time,” notes Page.