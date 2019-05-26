Owners bury their pets in secret as the idea of a pet cemetery is yet to become a reality

Skopje, 19 May 2019 (MIA) – Why do the carcasses of pets in the country end up in dumpsters, buried in a field, or in some back yard, when pet cemeteries have existed in the rest of the world for centuries?

Everyone agrees that pets, which are often considered a part of the family, deserve a proper burial when they die.

For the time being, the establishment of a pet cemetery in North Macedonia is just an idea, even though there is significant interest for it to become a reality.

“On several occasions, the Food and Veterinary Agency has talked with people who want to establish pet cemeteries. But, as they have been informed, this is a communal “problem”.

“As we have explained to them, pet cemeteries are not under our jurisdiction. We can’t decide on the location of such a cemetery because that land needs to be approved by the municipality,” Zoran Atanasov, the head of FVA told MIA.

City authorities explained the legal aspect of the situation.

“Unfortunately, pet cemeteries aren’t regulated under the law on cemeteries and funeral services and until this changes, we can’t comment on any future development,” city authorities said.

The Veterinary Chamber strongly supports the establishment of a pet cemetery. They also encourage owners to cremate the remains of their pets, a longstanding practice in the West.

By finding a suitable solution to this problem, we come closer to being more like the developed societies we admire. At present, pet owners are left to improvise and usually have to bury their pets outside the city,” Tomislav Nikolovski, the president of the Veterinary Chamber told MIA.

According to him, the establishment of a pet cemetery will solve not only the environmental, but also the emotional aspect of this issue, as owners see their pets as members of the family.

“Of course, the first step is for the institutions in charge to decide whether the pet cemetery project meets the environmental, health and safety standards. The existence of a pet cemetery will allow pet owners to give a dignified sendoff to their pets,” Nikolovski added.

Representatives of the Anima Mundi Animal Protection Association say that the existence of a pet cemetery and the establishment of a public enterprise that will deal with animal burials are absolutely necessary.

“For the time being, we have to improvise. When their pets die, owners have to sneak around like thieves in order to dispose of their carcasses, because they usually have to bury them on public property. They have to improvise and probably break a few laws along the way.

“The people who live in the rural areas have it easier, although they are still probably breaking some laws as well.

“I recall one case when an owner did not know where to bury his dog. His dog was a Dogo, so its size posed a serious issue. I don’t know what happened at the end. He probably buried it in a field somewhere.

“I myself had to bury my cat on Vodno in the middle of the night. While we were digging the hole, our kitten lying beside us in its makeshift coffin, covered with a sheet, we were approached by security guards who informed us that we were digging on church property,” Anima Mundi’s Radmila Peshevska told MIA.

She added that having no place to bury their pet is an added stress for the owner.

“We have started an initiative for opening a pet cemetery. Before every election cycle we send our demands to the political parties and sign a memorandum of cooperation with each of them. During the last elections, SDSM included our demands, including the one about opening a pet cemetery, in their program, but we’re yet to see their promise become a reality,” Peshevska added.

She said that the carcasses of dead street dogs end up at the Drisla landfill, buried in medical waste holes, which is both illegal and an environmental hazard.

How many pets are there in North Macedonia?

According to the data provided by the FVA and the Veterinary Chamber, there are about 75,000-80,000 dogs on the territory of North Macedonia. By 28 March 2019, 52,500 dogs and 1,800-1,900 cats have been microchipped.

“100,000 chips were purchased as part of the pet chipping campaign, but our data shows that the number of pets, a total of 120,000-150,000 cats and dogs, exceeds the number of chips,” a representative of FVA told MIA.

The practice of pet burials dates back to ancient Egypt

The practice of pet burials dates back to ancient Egypt, when owners used to mummify their pet cats.

The largest dog cemeteries were discovered in Ashkelon, Israel. Thousands of pet dogs were buried there between the fifth and third century BC.

London’s Hyde Park served as an informal pet cemetery from 1881 to 1903.

One of the first pet cemeteries in the modern world is the one at Asnières-sur-Seine on the outskirts of Paris, where owners have buried their pets since 1899.

The largest pet cemetery in the US is located in New York and was opened in 1896.

Some cemeteries, like Aspen Hill Memorial Park in Silver Spring, Maryland, allow for pets to be buried next to their owners.

Mirjana Chakarova

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska