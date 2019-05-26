0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Osmani to pay working visits to Hungary, Croatia, Italy and Belgium

Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani will be paying working visits to Hungary, Croatia, Italy and Belgium from May 27 to 31, according to his Cabinet.

Magdalena Reed 26 May 2019 13:14

