Osmani: Hungary supports North Macedonia’s European perspectives

As an immediate neighbour of the Western Balkans, Hungary has a direct interest in the European perspectives of the region, creating a stable environment in the eastern and southeastern Europe, as a basis for achieving long-term security and stability on the entire continent, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Monday at the meeting with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó.

Silvana Kochovska 27 May 2019 20:15
