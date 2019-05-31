0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Osmani and Dimitrov: EU accession negotiations to start this year

FM Nikola Dimitrov and Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani who met Friday with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders told MIA they got clear signal that regardless of the timing of decision, the first phase of the accession negotiations with the EU will start this year, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 31 May 2019 18:16
