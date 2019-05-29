Osaka, Zverev survive major French Open scares

Paris, 29 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – World number one Naomi Osaka fought from the brink of defeat and men’s fifth-seed Alexander Zverev also overcame a big scare en route to first-round victories at the French Open on a windy Tuesday.

Japan’s Osaka denied 90th-ranked Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova serving out the match twice as she overcame a dreadful first set for a 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 victory.

Osaka ran her grand slam win streak to 15 matches after titles at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open and narrowly avoided becoming the second women’s second top seed (and world number one) in the tournament’s 94-year history to lose in the first round.

“I think this is the most nervous I have ever been my entire life

during a match,” she said. “Today was weird because usually the nerves go away, but it kind of stayed the entire match. Then I just felt like it was a fight of willpower.”

The German Zverev meanwhile destroyed his racquet in frustration before posting a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 victory over Australia’s John Millman.

Zverev, who had to go the full distance three times last year at Roland Garros, won despite 73 unforced errors compared to 57 winners, with Millman on 46 errors and 25 winners.

Players faced challenging conditions on the day in the form of cool temperatures and wind as the unsettled conditions ranged from drizzle to sunshine.

And while no big names bowed out either none of them got through in straight sets either.

Title holder Simona Halep overcame a second-set stutter to beat Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. The Romanian, who won her first title at the majors last year at Roland Garros after three lost finals, next meets Poland’s Magda Linette.

Eighth-seeded Argentine Del Potro, a former US Open champion and two-time semi-finalist at Roland Garros, rallied to beat Saturday’s Geneva finalist Nicolas Jarry of Chile, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4, in his latest grand slam comeback, this time from a knee fracture last year.

Ninth-seeded Monte Carlo Masters winner Fabio Fognini dispatched veteran fellow Italian Andreas Seppi, 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Osaka, not a clay-court expert in the first place, clearly struggled against Schmiedlova who raced through the opening set in just 21 minutes.

Her fate seemed sealed when she also blew a 3-0 lead in the second after a brief rain break. But Osaka then denied Schmiedlova serving out the match at 5-4 and 6-5 – with the nervous Slovak coming only within two points of victory – before locking the sets in the tiebreak.

The third set was a formality as Osaka triumphed on first match point when Schmiedlova hit a forehand wide, winning despite 38 unforced errors while slamming 36 winners.

Osaka’s win means that German Angelique Kerber remains the only women’s top seed (and top ranked player) to go out in the first round, in 2017.

“For me today was a bit tough because it’s one of those matches where you’re not playing well but you have to find a way to win. For me, I’ve just begun learning how to do that,” Osaka said.

Osaka next meets Victoria Azarenka who won a battle of former grand slam champions 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) over Jelena Ostapenko, saying she expects “one of the hardest matches of the year.

Zverev, 22, is seen as one of the most gifted young players but is yet live up to his potential at the majors, where his best showing is the Roland Garros quarter-final from 2018.

He turned around a modest clay season with the Geneva title on Saturday and on Tuesday looked in full command after going 4-1 up with two breaks.

But he then hit a forehand long instead of into a wide open court on set point at 5-4 and double faulted to give the game away before eventually prevailing in the opening set tie-break.

Zverev also took the second set but the 56th-ranked Millman, who has not won a French Open match in three previous appearances but beat Roger Federer at the last US Open, refused to bow and locked the sets at 2-2.

The frustrated Zverev smashed his racquet to the ground, and destroyed it thoroughly but composed himself again and got the deciding break for 5-3 when Millman wasted a 40-0 lead en route to a second-round meeting with Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymen.

“In Geneva, I won a lot of tight matches that I lost this year on the

clay, and I think Geneva helped me today. It was very difficult to play today. But I think it’s great that I came through and this is the most important,” Zverev said.

“I’m here to play my best. I’m here to win matches.”