Osaka drawn against Schmiedlova at French Open, qualifier for Nadal

Berlin, 24 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Women’s world number one Naomi Osaka has been drawn against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round of the French Open on Thursday but men’s clay court great Rafael Nadal must wait for the identity of his opening opponent.

Defending champion Nadal is chasing a 12th title at Roland Garros and starts against a qualifier while Osaka takes on Slovakia’s world number 92 Schmiedlova in the first round which starts Sunday.

Osaka has lifted the last two slams from the United States and Australia but is a limited clay player and has never progressed beyond the third round in Paris.

Defending champion Simona Halep of Romania meets Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Novak Djokovic is attempting to hold all four men’s grand slams simultaneously and faces Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to start. Rodger Federer, returning to the tournament for the first time since 2015, begins against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.

Other women’s contenders include in-form world number two Karolina Pliskova meeting Madison Brengle while fifth-seeded Angelique Kerber begins her attempt to complete a career grand slam against Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

Unseeded Venus Williams was paired against Elina Svitolina while Serena Williams, struggling for fitness and form, tries again for a record-equalling 24th women’s slam by starting against another Russian, Vitalia Diatchenko.

There is also an intriguing first-round meeting as former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko takes on two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

On the men’s side other notable opening ties include last year’s beaten finalist Domenic Thiem facing Tommy Paul and German fifth seed Alexander Zverev meeting John Millman.