North Macedonia’s Army, NATO partners to hold military exercise “Decisive Strike” at Krivolak

Over 2.700 soldiers from six countries, including North Macedonia, will participate in the military exercise “Decisive Strike” set to take place in two rotations at the Krivolak training area, from June 5 to July 9.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 30 May 2019 16:25
