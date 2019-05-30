North Macedonia’s Army, NATO partners to hold military exercise “Decisive Strike” at Krivolak

Related Articles
PM Zaev at opening of European Youth Olympic Festival in Sarajevo
10 February 2019 13:51
Manchevski takes part in a Montréal symposium on effective transfers of executive power
3 November 2018 14:36
Zaev-Zbogar: 2019 – vital year for commencing of Macedonia’s EU accession talks
18 December 2018 20:48
Hahn confident Prespa Agreement will pass in Greek Parliament
15 January 2019 18:32
Zaev: Deutsche Welle in Macedonian, a credible news source
9 May 2019 17:14
Ombudsman opens free phone line for citizens to report voting rights
4 May 2019 11:55
Провери го и оваClose
-
Shekerinska-Boshkovic: Balkan nations to move forward as NATO allies24 May 2019 14:05
-
NATO denies reports on Krivolak’s modernization in North Macedonia3 May 2019 17:52