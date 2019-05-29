0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

North Macedonia is the region’s most positive example, says Hahn

North Macedonia is the most positive example in the region. The country has delivered results, especially in the areas set out unanimously last June by the Council of the EU. The country had fulfilled the ambitious agenda and achieved the historic agreement with Greece, said EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Bisera Altiparmakova 29 May 2019 15:50
Back to top button
Close