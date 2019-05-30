0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

North Macedonia acknowledged at OGP Global Summit in Ottawa

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski and Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska attended the opening of the 6th Global Summit of Open Government Partnership (OGP), held in the Canadian city of Ottawa. 

Bisera Altiparmakova 30 May 2019 17:17
Back to top button
Close