Next Steps to NATO seminar: North Macedonia soon to become 30th member

The dynamic of the NATO Accession Protocol is good as it is expected the document to be ratified in June by the U.S. Senate. I'm confident we'll formally become a full-fledged NATO member by the end of this year, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Wednesday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 29 May 2019 12:07
