New perinatal deaths auditing system aims to improve mother and newborn care

Skopje, 22 May 2019 (MIA) – The rate of neonatal mortality has been significantly reduced in recent years. In order for this trend to continue, all perinatal deaths (stillbirths) and neonatal deaths (in the first seven days of life) will be audited and all possible causes of death will be systematically analyzed.

A National Perinatal Mortality Audit Task Force which will conduct regular systematic audits of all future perinatal deaths was established two months ago. This is a new measure introduced by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with UNICEF, to improve mother and child health care through the systematic collection and analysis of data.

“The neonatal mortality rate reached its peak in 2013/2014 with 10,5 deaths per 1000 live births. Fortunately, there has been a downward trend in past years as the 9,2 deaths per 1000 live births in 2017 have decreased to about seven deaths per 1000 live births according to the latest unofficial statistics.

The official data will be announced by the State Statistical Office next month, Ass. Prof. Dr. Ana Daneva Markova, chairwoman of the Committee for Safe Motherhood and member of the National Perinatal Mortality Audit Task Force told MIA.

She added that the neonatal mortality rate at the University Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics, has decreased by 30%. 90% of premature labor patients are transferred to the University Clinic, and the leading cause of neonatal mortality is premature labor.

Furthermore, the University Clinic has significantly improved reproductive health indicators recently, by hiring new pediatricians and anesthesiologists, and obtaining new equipment.

The National Perinatal Mortality Audit Task Force will conduct audits of perinatal deaths every three months, using a standard methodology developed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Say we have a case of perinatal death in Shtip because the mother was not brought to the hospital in time, her treatment was delayed, or she was transferred to one of the university clinics too late. This task force will audit the case, determine the blame and suggest possible resolutions,” Markova said.

She added that the National Perinatal Mortality Audit Task Force will systematically audit perinatal death cases in order to improve all available perinatal services.

If a hospital lacks staff to deal with perinatal complications, efforts should be made to hire new staff or refer patients to the nearest suitable clinic.

In order to prevent past mistakes from happening again, paramedics need to be suitably equipped and trained to take care of both mother and baby until they are transported to the nearest hospital.

“Next to nothing has been done in this area so far. According to the statistics provided by the Ministry of Health, there has been 30% decline in the number of interventions in some of the clinics, as a lot of the patients go straight to the Gynecology and Obstetrician Clinic in Skopje or the Special Hospital for Gynecology and Obstetrics “Majka Tereza” in Chair,” Markova said.

In order to improve the situation, 47 medical workers (gynecologists, pediatricians, obstetricians and neonatal nurses) from the Gynecology and Obstetrician Clinic in Skopje and the Clinical Hospital in Tetovo were given additional training.

In the future, gynecologists will be required to note all six compulsory checkups into the MojTermin (MyAppointment) e-health system, so that doctors can better detect pregnancy-related risks.

“Once a patient is checked in, all I’ll need to do is put her Unique Master Citizen Number into the system and I’ll be able to read her entire medical history.

This will allow us to analyze the case, identify possible risks and achieve a positive perinatal outcome,” Markova said.

There is no available data for the rate of maternal death as pregnant patients pass away not only at the Gynecology and Obstetrician Clinic or one of the smaller clinics, but at the Clinic of Cardiology, the Clinic for Anesthesia, Reanimation and Intensive Care or the Clinic for Infectious Diseases as well.

Markova said that anesthesiologists play an important role in preventing maternal death, because gynecologists at the smaller clinics can’t handle serious labor complications on their own. They need to take part into all future projects and multidisciplinary trainings.

Mobile gynecological and obstetric teams have been set up to operate in Makedonski Brod, Krushevo and Demir Hisar. Additional gynecologists and obstetricians have also been hired in areas which lacked this kind of medical personnel.

“We first have to systematically analyze all obstacles the clinics are facing, give suggestions on how to improve the situation and then expect some results.

Constant and objective monitoring of regional perinatology problems is necessary. We need good faith, knowledge, optimism and commitment. With time, we’ll have no trouble recruiting new staff,” Daneva Markova said.

She finds the fact that many doctors are retiring without a suitable replacement alarming, but nothing is being done to change the situation.

Daneva Markova added that there is an upward trend in teenage pregnancies, the youngest patient being only 14 years old. Most of these pregnancies are unplanned, although that is not always the case.

“We have the lowest contraceptive prevalence rate in the region, so in the future we’ll focus on providing information on family planning, the different types of contraception and preventing teenage pregnancies.

We have to determine what is the best way to reach young people, like for example through a social media campaign.

Additionally, I hope that some of the contraceptives appear on the positive list soon,” Daneva Markova said.

The project for reducing the mortality rate of mothers and newborns was conducted by the Government, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Agency for Quality and Accreditation of Health Institutions and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in the period between September and December 2018.

UNFPA doubled government funds, raising the project’s budget to MKD 5,7 million or USD 106,000.

Afrodita Shalja-Plavjanska, the representative of UNFPA’s office in Skopje said that in cooperation with the government, 47 medical workers from the University Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics and the Clinical Hospital in Tetovo were given additional training in perinatal care according to WHO standards.

“Multidisciplinary teams of gynecologists, neonatologists and obstetricians were taught the latest methods. Additionally, suggestions were given on how to improve the situation state-wide.

We hope to extend our cooperation with the Government and organize similar workshops throughout the country in the future,” Shalja-Plavjanska added.

Renata Pepeljugoska

Photos by Ivana Batev

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska