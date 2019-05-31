0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderInterviewMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

NATO membership means 29 other countries are committed to protect you: Stoltenberg tells MIA

The coming visit of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to North Macedonia sends a clear message - the Alliance is prepared to welcome the country in the Euro-Atlantic family.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 31 May 2019 9:19

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close