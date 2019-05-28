0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

National forum on Parliament-CSO cooperation

The Macedonian Center for International Cooperation will hold Tuesday national forum "Cooperation between Parliament and Civil Society Organizations", in the framework of the Civica Mobilitas Programme.

Ivan Kolekjevski 28 May 2019 8:58

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close