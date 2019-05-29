Nadal into French Open third round past another German qualifier

King of clay Rafael Nadal is given a bit of a workout by German qualifier Yannick Maden before the 11-time champion advances into the third round of the French Open, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The 114th-ranked Maden broke Nadal twice in the fiercely contested third set on a sunny afternoon on Court Suzanne Lenglen, before eventually succumbing in 2 hours 9 minutes on the first match point.

Nadal fired 43 winners to the 15 from Maden, who lasted 12 minutes longer against the Spanish second seed than fellow German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann had in the first round.

“He is a good player who had a lot of confidence after four wins here. It was an important victory for me,” said Nadalwho next faces either 27th seed David Goffin of Belgium or Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.