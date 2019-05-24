Montenegro, North Macedonia gov’t officials sign agreements

Skopje, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – Participants in the inaugural joint session between the governments of Montenegro and North Macedonia agreed that friendship, openness, and trust are fundamental to successful bilateral collaboration, according to the official press release.

The foreign policies of both countries were found to be highly synchronized and complementary, considering their unflinching commitment to EU and NATO membership, as well as cooperation towards these goals, the release reads.

“The ongoing, high-quality communication between the countries has resulted in the signing of several agreements,” the release adds, listing as examples:

an Agreement on the Mutual Protection of Classified Information;

a Protocol of Collaboration between the Ministries of Interior in the Area of European Integration;

an Agreement on Environmental Cooperation between the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism of Montenegro and the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning of North Macedonia, and

a Memorandum of Understanding in Healthcare between both countries’ ministries of health.

Participants noted that collaboration could intensify in all areas of mutual interest, and economy in particular, given the potential benefits in developing bilateral trade, investments, and tourism.

To this aim, a business forum was also held, to provide businesspeople of both countries with the opportunity to exchange opinions and information to determine areas of mutual interest as well as find ways to cooperate in the future.

The next joint session of both governments will be held in North Macedonia.

Led by PM Zoran Zaev, the delegation of North Macedonia included Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska; Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski; Agriculture Minister Ljupcho Nikolovski; Health Minister Venko Filipche; Transport Minister Goran Sugarevski; Environment Minister Sadula Duraki; Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski, and Secretary-General of the Government Dragi Rashkovski.

The Montenegrin government officials, led by Prime Minister Duško Marković, included: Deputy PM for Economic Policy and Agriculture Minister Milutin Simović; Defense Minister Predrag Bošković; Interior Minister Mevludin Nuhodžić; Tourism and Sustainable Development Minister Pavle Radulović; Health Minister Kenan Hrapović; Economy Minister Dragica Sekulić; Traffic and Maritime Affairs Minister Osman Nurković; Foreign Ministry Secretary of State Zoran Janković, and Secretary-General of the Government Nataša Pešić. mr/17:00