Mogherini: North Macedonia, Albania done their part of work, it’s European Union’s turn to fulfil its part

North Macedonia and Albania have embraced the opportunity and delivered on the reforms and have done their part of the work and now it is the European Union's turn to fulfil its part, said High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said at Wednesday’s joint press conference with Commissioner for the European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn on the adoption of the 2019 Enlargement Package

Silvana Kochovska 29 May 2019 16:15
